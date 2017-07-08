Raytheon Wins Nearly $50Mln to Upgrade Obsolete B-2 Bomber Radar Components

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Raytheon won a contract worth almost $50 billion to repair or replace obsolete radar components on board B-2 stealth bombers, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $49,997,167 a contract for engineering services to mitigate obsolescence issues for B-2 radar components, build tools for integration testing, and perform repair services for radar components," the release stated on Friday.

The B-2 entered the Air Force's active duty fleet on Dec. 17, 1993. The stealth bomber is the target of a new Defensive Management System Modernization program known as B-2 DMS-M that is set to begin testing in 2017.

The B-2 DMS-M houses digital electronic support measures (ESM) subsystem, new ESM antennas and display processing units to improve threat radar detection, identification, and avoidance capabilities.