US to Conduct Test of THAAD Missile Defense System - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Missile Defense Agency will conduct the test of the THAAD weapon system, located at the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska, Fox News reported on Friday.

During the test, the THAAD system will detect, track and engage the target with a THAAD interceptor, the report said.

The THAAD test will be conducted against an intermediate ballistic missile, the report said.

The test comes amid growing tensions over North Korea's ballistic missile program.

The United States has said it will continue to deploy its THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea despite recent opposition from Moscow and Beijing.

On Tuesday, Russia and China released a joint statement opposing the deployment of US THADD missile defense systems in Northeast Asia, saying it impacts the interests of strategic security of regional states and does not contribute to the goals of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.