CIA, NSA Not to Comment on Reports Russia Expanding Intelligence Gathering in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "We have no guidance to provide on that [and the] CIA declines to comment" a CIA media relations official told Sputnik on Friday.

Since the November 2016 election, US intelligence and law enforcement agencies have detected an increase in suspected Russian intelligence officers entering the United States under the guise of other business, CNN International said was told by current and former senior US intelligence officials.

"The Russians are believed to now have nearly 150 suspected intelligence operatives in the United States," the report said.

Echoing the sentiment, the NSA told Sputnik, "We have nothing for you on that topic [and the] NSA declines to comment."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, not the CIA or NSA, is the lead agency for exposing, preventing and investigating intelligence activities in the United States, according to published FBI information.