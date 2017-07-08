Lockheed Martin Gets $5.5Bln to Produce F-35 Jets for Air Force, Navy, Marines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has received a contract to manufacture F-35 aircraft for the US Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps worth more than $5.5 billion, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $5,577,714,486 modification to a previously awarded F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production acquisition contract," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department explained the modification provides for the procurement of 74 aircraft. The procured aircraft includes 48 F-35A variant for the Air Force, 18 F-35B variant for the Marine Corps and eight F-35C variant for the Navy and Marine Corps.

The cost for each of the three variants is $3.4 billion for the US Air Force; $1.4 billion for the Navy; and the $704 million for the Marine Corps, according to the release.

Another contract modification to fund a partner, foreign military sales purchase of 50 F-35 aircraft worth $2.2 billion is expected to be announced later in July, the release added.