US Soldier Charged in Wife’s Death Now Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Walker, 36, was also convicted of assault by battery and communicating a threat, and given a 10-year prison sentence. The Army medic was found guilty of posessing child pornography in a military court last year as part of the investigation into the death of his wife, Catherine Walker, whom he conspired to kill with his lover, Alisa Jackson.

In November, 2014 Catherine Walker was found stabbed to death in the military housing she shared with her husband at Aliamanu Military Reservation in Honolulu. Jackson had been instructed where to find a spare key to enter the house on the night of the murder, and was told to make the killing look like a burglary, according to court documents.

Jackson met Michael Walker in September 2014 on a dating site, and during her plea hearing, Assistant US Attorney Tom Brady said Walker told Jackson that he was married and that he badly wanted his wife "gone," but couldn’t divorce her.

Brady said that Walker attempted to give himself an alibi by hatching the plot for Jackson to kill Catherine while he was at work. Jackson pleaded guilty to murder in 2015, and she’s scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is awaiting trial in federal court. His trial is scheduled to begin August 8. He pleaded guilty to solicitation after admitting he was paid for sex multiple times throughout September 2014.