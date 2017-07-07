UK Sees Increased Russian Submarine Activity in North Sea, Calls for Response

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom has seen a great increase in Russian submarine activity in the North Sea and believes that the situation requires an appropriate response, UK Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon said on Friday.

"What we’ve seen in recent years is a significant increase in Russian submarine activity in the North Sea," Fallon stated at the Center for Strategic and International Studies." We need as an alliance as well as ourselves we need to respond to that to protect our nuclear deterrent, to protect our carriers but also to protect NATO."

Fallon is visiting the United States and had already met with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier on Friday.

The UK Defense Ministry announced via Twitter after the two defense chiefs’ meeting that they discussed global threats, including North Korea, the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), Afghanistan and Russia.