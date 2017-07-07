Register
19:52 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015

    Patriots for Poland: Why US SAMs Can't Survive a Russian Iskander Missile Strike

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    288253

    Poland and the United States have signed an agreement on the delivery of US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. Commenting on the deal, Russian military observer Alexander Khrolenko noted that it seems like Warsaw is eager to strengthen its status as a US 'mercenary', and explained why the Patriots wouldn't be able to stop Russian missiles.

    On Thursday, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz confirmed that the Defense Ministry had signed an agreement with the US on the delivery of eight MIM-104 Patriot missile systems to the country following lengthy negotiations. The signing ceremony took place during President Donald Trump's visit to Warsaw, and the Raytheon-built mobile long-range air defense systems are expected to be delivered by 2022. Poland will spend an estimated $7.5 billion on the weapons.

    Two soldiers run toward Patriot antimissile systems
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Poland, US Sign Patriot Missile System Deal - Defense Ministry
    Warsaw approved the deal in the spring of 2015. However, Washington hesitated. RIA Novosti military observer Alexander Khrolenko wrote that this may have had to do with the previous administration's doubts over Russia's possible response to US missile systems in Eastern Europe. With this deal, the analyst noted, the Trump administration seems determined to shift its priorities, "and Warsaw has felt it."

    The Polish Defense Ministry's Wisla medium-range air defense system concept is designed to include eight Patriot batteries, equipped with IBCS command and control, along with GEM-T 3 and PAC-MSE missiles.

    Defense Minister Macierewicz boasted that the purchase of the Patriots would provide Poland with "safety against any enemy," and explicitly referred to the system's ability to "effectively counteract Russia's Iskander [mobile short-range ballistic missile] system."

    A US soldier stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery at an army base in Morag, Poland. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski, File
    US' Patriot Missile Systems to Be Obsolete by the Time They Arrive in Poland
    In Khrolenko's view, such "boring anti-Russian rhetoric from Warsaw doesn't contain anything new, having long turned into ritualistic oath of fealty to a set of ideals – i.e. to Washington's interests."

    The observer noted that the Russian Defense Ministry's reaction is not difficult to predict. It will consist of targeting conventional and nuclear missiles to the sites where the Patriots are deployed.

    Furthermore, Khrolenko explained that as far as Macierewicz's comments on the Patriots' defensive capabilities against Iskanders was concerned, the minister's claims were little more than wishful thinking.

    "An Iskander missile starts its flight along a difficult-to-predict quasi-ballistic curve," the analyst noted. "Then, it flies like a cruise missile, close to the ground, and comes up to its target from an optimal direction. It flies at supersonic speeds, so enemy radar can't see it, meaning it cannot be shot at by a Patriot. Existing and prospective air defense systems are powerless against the Iskander-M system."

    Iskander-M missile system during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Iskander-M missile system during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground

    Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
    © Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry
    Russia to Activate Anti-Prompt Global Strike, Non-Nuclear Deterrence by 2020 - Shoigu
    In other words, Khrolenko noted, the Patriot systems by themselves do not in any way alter the strategic balance in Eastern Europe. What concerns Moscow much, much more is the deployment of the US's Aegis missile defense system, armed with SM-3 anti-missile missiles, on Polish territory.  

    According to the observer, the problem with that system lies not in its defensive potential, but its offensive capabilities –specifically its ability to launch nuclear-armed BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles. In other words, "the Patriots in Poland fit into the US concept of Prompt Global Strike," Khrolenko warned.

    BGM-109 Tomahawk Land-Attack Missile (TLAM), seen here being launched from a US warship.
    © Flickr/ VA Comm
    BGM-109 Tomahawk Land-Attack Missile (TLAM), seen here being launched from a US warship.

    Late last year, military expert and Defense24.pl contributor Masymilian Dura wrote an analysis confirming that Polish military planners were fully aware of the US strategic plans, and would like to see their own air defense network integrated into the US system as much as possible.

    "Defense must be coordinated and multi-layered. It cannot be assumed that the Narew and Wisla systems will work independently…The same is true in the offensive sphere. For the sake of our own interests, such systems must be installed not just in Poland, but in emergencies, in the Baltic countries as well, particularly in Lithuania. This would allow us to monitor the Kaliningrad region from virtually every direction, which will complicate the use of defensive systems such as the S-400 and S-300," Dura wrote.

    An S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, seen here during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    An S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, seen here during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

    In other words, Khrolenko observed, notwithstanding the fact that no one is threatening Poland, and that S-300s and S-400s cannot be considered an offensive threat even in principle, "President Andrzej Duda is hoping that the US contingent in Poland is increased; he is aiming to become Washington's best friend in Eastern Europe, even outside the NATO framework. Today, Poland has a 3,500-strong mechanized brigade on its soil. What will happen tomorrow?"

    Warsaw's plans include the deployment of sixty M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) with an operational range of 300 km for its 'Homar' program by 2018 (reports suggest that deal is close to being signed). For now, the military uses the domestically developed WR-40 Langusta self-propelled MRLS system, a modernization of the Soviet Cold War-era BM-21 Grad.

    US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    CC0 / /
    US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

    A Polish Army soldier attends the 2017 Iron Wolf exercise in Stasenai, Lithuania, June 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Russians Again? Why Poland Spends Hefty Sums on Its Defense Spending
    The Defense Ministry is also looking into acquiring JASSM missiles for its F-16 multirole fighters, medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and a second regiment of coastal missile defenses.

    "All of this," Khrolenko wrote, "is part of the accelerated plan for the modernization of the Polish Armed Forces," which focuses on things like 'increased offensive capabilities' and an expansion of 'containment potential'. But notwithstanding Warsaw's zeal, the thirst for US weapons is something akin to a double-edged sword, and Warsaw will have to pay for the privilege, according to the observer.

    "Patriot and Homar are complex and expensive; their deployment and use mean that the country will be tightly bound (technologically and financially) to the US military-industrial complex. If many facilities necessitating a US military presence (instructors, technical service) are based in Poland, they will require protection. This means having a developed infrastructure, and in turn, additional costs, along with a heightened risk of escalating military conflict with neighbors."

    US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Wojtek RADWANSKI
    US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.

    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Why Putin's Visit Would Benefit Poland More Than Trump's
    But the most important issue, according to Khrolenko, is that Warsaw seems content with its status as a "diligent mercenary, and not an ally (because allies have equal rights)" for Washington, notwithstanding the tremendous risks associated with being a frontline state.

    "From ancient times to the present, some states have tried to conquer large areas of the world, to force subjugated populations to pay a tribute and to promote their interests. In the countries of the EU and NATO, this old scheme continues to operate – for the benefit of the US. If Poland is prepared to become the obedient frontline state in the US's swashbuckling struggle against 'Russian aggression', it will have to pay dearly for it, for now only monetarily," the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    Poland, US Sign Patriot Missile System Deal - Defense Ministry
    Russians Again? Why Poland Spends Hefty Sums on Its Defense Spending
    Why Eastern Europe is Forced to Purchase Obsolete US Weapons
    Why Putin's Visit Would Benefit Poland More Than Trump's
    Poland Hopes for Cheaper US Arms Sales Offers, Support in Army Modernization
    Moscow Expects More US Forces in Europe Under Trump
    Lavrov: NATO Unveils Facilities Near Russia Behind Far-Fetched Pretexts
    Tags:
    F-16, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Tomahawk, Iskander-M, Wisla air defense system, Patriot missile system, NATO, Polish Armed Forces, Antoni Macierewicz, Russia, United States, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok