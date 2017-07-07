Register
07 July 2017
    The Russian tank support fighting vehicle (BMPT) Terminator

    Russian 'Terminator 2' Combat Vehicle to Get New Guns

    The BMPT-72, an advanced Russian tank support combat vehicle, is due to be equipped with new guns and combat modules, according to Alexander Potapov, director general of Russia's Uralvagonzavod research and production corporation.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria in this handout picture posted on SANA on June 27, 2017, Syria.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    'Terminator' in Syria: Russian One-of-a-Kind Tank Support Vehicle 'Tested in Combat'
    Russia's Komemrsant daily quoted Alexander Potapov, director general of  Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), a Russian research and production corporation, as saying that his company had begun modernizing an advanced tank support combat vehicle called the BMPT-72. The new war machine has been nicknamed "Terminator 2."

    Currently, there are two versions of the vehicle based on the T-72 battle tank chassis — "the Terminator 1" and "the Terminator 2". They're both earmarked for export and haven't been purchased by the Russian Defense Ministry.

    "We are not standing still," Potapov said, adding that his company is developing new calibers of guns and modernizes combat units, including those related to the BMPT.

    Commenting on the absence of orders from the Russian Defense Ministry to buy the Terminator-2, Potapov did not rule out that the ministry may begin such purchases in the foreseeable future.

    "The [Russian] military, as far as I know, has changed its attitude towards this vehicle. Therefore, I think that their reaction will be positive. In addition, the BMPT is capable of conducting military operations in limited spaces is quite suitable for it," he said.

    The BMPT-72 is fitted with a state-of-the-art guided weapons system and is capable of destroying enemy infantry vehicles, tanks and other armored objects, as well as helicopters.

    The BMPT-72 is armed with two 30-mm 2A42 automatic cannons that can be loaded with 850 rounds of ammunition, four laser-guided Ataka-T anti-tank missile systems and one coaxial machine gun with a remote reloading mechanism.

    The BMPT also carries four launchers for 9M120-1 (or 9M120-1F/4) guided anti-tank missiles, which are capable of hitting their target at a distance of up to six kilometers. Moreover, there are two AG-17D automatic grenade launchers.

    The vehicle, which has a crew of three, can survive in different climates and zones, including urban areas, and in any light conditions. The Terminator 2 is equipped with night vision, a laser range finder, as well as an integrated laser controlled missile guidance system. It can detect targets within a 5km range, day or night.

    A T-72B3 tank during the final rehearsal of the military parade in Moscow to mark the 72nd anniversary of the WWII victory. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia's 1st Tank Army Receives New Batch of Modernized T-72B3 Tanks Showcased at Military Parade
    Late last month, there were media reports that the BMPT-72 had been spotted at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria. It was demonstrated for Syrian President Bashar Assad by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov during Assad’s visit to the military site

    The pictures released after Assad's visit to Hmeymim show the latest version of the BMPT-72 in desert camo, partly covered with a camouflage net. Apparently, the machine is part of the Russian forces involved in protecting the base, alongside T-90 tanks.

