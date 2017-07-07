Mattis Discusses North Korea ICBM Test With Malaysia, South Korea Counterparts

© REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser Mattis, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Importance of De-Escalating Gulf Tensions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis in a phone conversation with Malaysian Minister of Defense Hishammuddin Tun Hussein spoke about the recent ballistic missile test by North Korea and the ways to collaboratively deter the nuclear aggression, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Secretary Mattis and Minister Hishammuddin exchanged views on regional security challenges including terrorism and North Korea," the release stated on Thursday. "They discussed North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4 and the need for regional cooperation to ensure peace and stability."

In a separate phone call, Mattis and South Korean Minister of Defense Han Min-koo denounced Pyongyang's missile test and concluded that such actions impact the region and the international community.

Moreover, Mattis reiterated President Donald Trump administration's commitment to supporting South Korea with full range of available tools to resolve the issue.

Earlier in the day, the United States and South Korea called for the emergency session after North Korea announced on Tuesday it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile that reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting an intended area in the Sea of Japan.