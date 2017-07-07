US Air Force to Build Training Center for KC-46 Long-Range Tanker Pilots

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The SGS Company has won a more than $10 million contract to construct a KC-46A flight training center simulator facility at Altus Air Force Base in the US state of Oklahoma, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"SGS [of] Oklahoma City, Oklahoma was awarded a $10,428,748 firm-fixed-price contract for KC-46A flight training center simulator facility Phase 2 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma," the release stated on Thursday.

The KC-46 is the next-generation US Air Force long range refueling air tanker stated by the US Air force to be essential to retain strategic strike capability around the world, according to published reports.

Work on the contract will be performed in Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2019, the Defense Department said.