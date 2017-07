© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant 13

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A business unit of US aerospace supplier Orbital ATK won more than $53 million to manufacture a precision guidance kit M1156 to turn existing 155 mm artillery shells into smart weapons, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations [of] Plymouth, Minnesota was awarded a $53,591,925… for procurement of precision guidance kit M1156," the release stated on Thursday.

The M1156 Precision Guidance Kit, formerly XM1156, is a US Army-designed precision guidance system primarily made by Alliant Techsystems that is designed to turn existing 155 mm artillery shells into smart weapons.