US Army Orders $922Mln Upgrades to Land Mobile Radio System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Harris Corporation and Motorola have received contracts worth more than $922 million to upgrade and modernize the US Army’s land mobile radio system infrastructure over the next five years, the Department of Defense said in two press releases.

"Harris Corporation [of] Lynchburg, Virginia was awarded a $461,246,563 firm-fixed-price contract to support the capability to upgrade and modernize existing land mobile radio system infrastructure, as well as replace systems with the latest technology," one of the releases said on Thursday.

Motorola Solutions of Linthicum Heights in the US state of Maryland received another $461.2 contract on the same project, another press release said on Thursday.

Harris and Motorola will replace existing systems with the latest technology and work on the project will last five years with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2022, the Defense Department added.