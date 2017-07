© AFP 2017/ Petras Malukas Medal for Knavery: Estonia to Award Rampaging NATO Troops With Military Honors

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Envoys from Russia and NATO will convene in Brussels next week for a NATO-Russia Council (NRC), an official from the US-led military alliance told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at ambassadorial level will take place on 13 July at NATO Headquarters in Brussels," said the official who wished to remain anonymous.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said previously he hoped to hold the meeting before the summer recess to be briefed on a joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise, Zapad 2017, which is scheduled for September 14-20.