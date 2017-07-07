Register
01:41 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Logo of US group Lockheed Martin

    US $73.8Mln Contract Marks New Phase in Missile Development - Lockheed Martin

    © AFP 2017/ PIERRE VERDY
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 4501

    The US Army has awarded a $73.8 million contract for the second phase of an effort to develop a precision missile with a range of up to 300 miles, the US defense and aerospace company Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Thursday.

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    New Lockheed Martin-Built Copter Arrives at US Navy Installation for Testing
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The program known as Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) is intended to replace the Army Tactical Missile System capability, which suffers from an aging inventory, according to the US Army.

    "LRPF is the US Army's program envisioned to provide combatant commanders with next-generation, long-range precision fires with ranges up to 499 kilometers," the release stated. "The missile will be capable of striking time-sensitive and area targets in a variety of conditions."

    The release explained that during the 36-month Phase 2 LRPF contract, Lockheed Martin will design, develop and fly multiple prototype missiles in anticipation of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program.

    The prototype missile system will include a launch pod missile container and a fully integrated surface-to-surface guided missile that is compatible with existing multiple launch rocket systems, the release noted.

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin Scores $50Mln for F-35 Strike Fighter Simulation Software
    Lockheed Martin to Design Live Fire Training Ranges for Saudi National Guard
    Lockheed Martin Gets $18Mln to Provide THAAD Ground Components to UAE
    Tags:
    contract, weapons, missile, Lockheed Martin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok