US $73.8Mln Contract Marks New Phase in Missile Development - Lockheed Martin

"LRPF is the US Army's program envisioned to provide combatant commanders with next-generation, long-range precision fires with ranges up to 499 kilometers," the release stated. "The missile will be capable of striking time-sensitive and area targets in a variety of conditions."
The release explained that during the 36-month Phase 2 LRPF contract, Lockheed Martin will design, develop and fly multiple prototype missiles in anticipation of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program.
The prototype missile system will include a launch pod missile container and a fully integrated surface-to-surface guided missile that is compatible with existing multiple launch rocket systems, the release noted.
