Mattis Reassures Japan US Committed to Deterrence Amid N. Korea Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Secretary Mattis underscored the United States' ironclad commitment to defend Japan and provide extended deterrence using the full range of US capabilities," the release stated on Wednesday after their phone conversation.

Both leaders reaffirmed a commitment to continue to coordinate closely, along with South Korea, to strengthen defense capabilities in the region to maintain security and peace in Northeast Asia, the release added.

On Tuesday, North Korea announced it successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang claimed the missile reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting an intended area in the Sea of Japan.

The United States and South Korea on Wednesday fired ballistic missiles off the Korean coast after Pyongyang claimed it had successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier in the week.

Russia and China urged both sides to back down and suggested the North would be more willing to freeze its UN-banned missile program if the United States and the South were to put an end to their annual military drills, which Pyongyang regards as training for an invasion.