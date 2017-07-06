Register
    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to qualify on their M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle Oct. 6, 2014 in Grafenwoehr, Germany

    US Awards $8Mln for Engineering Cost Overruns on Bradley Fighting Vehicle

    © Flickr/ 1st BCT, 1st CD
    Military & Intelligence
    0 4502

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army is paying an additional $8 million for cost overruns on a project to make engineering changes and evaluation for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

    "BAE Systems Land and Armaments [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded an $8,000,000 modification to contract… to provide funding for contract cost overrun," the release stated on Wednesday.

    The contract calls for engineering design, logistics, test and evaluation support for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle engineering change proposal effort.

    Work on the contract will be performed this year in Sterling Heights in the US state of Michigan with an estimated completion date of September 14, 2017, the Defense Department added.

