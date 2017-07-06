US Awards $8Mln for Engineering Cost Overruns on Bradley Fighting Vehicle

© AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis US Army Orders More Replacement Parts for Abrams Tanks, Bradley Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army is paying an additional $8 million for cost overruns on a project to make engineering changes and evaluation for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"BAE Systems Land and Armaments [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded an $8,000,000 modification to contract… to provide funding for contract cost overrun," the release stated on Wednesday.

The contract calls for engineering design, logistics, test and evaluation support for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle engineering change proposal effort.

Work on the contract will be performed this year in Sterling Heights in the US state of Michigan with an estimated completion date of September 14, 2017, the Defense Department added.