WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "DRS Advanced ISR [of] Beavercreek, Ohio was awarded a $15,730,000 [contract]… for the AN/URC-145A(V) Joint Tactical Terminal-Integrated Broadcast Service," the release stated on Wednesday.

The work calls for engineering changes as well as proposals for obsolescence, procurement of spares, retrofit kits, test program kits, test program sets and logistics services, the Defense Department added.

The JTT-IBS provides secure two way satellite communications (SATCOM) for critical, near real-time multi-source threat, survivor, and Blue Force Tracker data, according to published reports.