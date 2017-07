© East News/ USA/Science Photo Library Something to Hide? Pentagon Won't Release Nuke Facility Safety Info

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing won more than $14 million for obsolescent part changes on Chinook tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopters for Turkey and the Netherlands, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Ridley Park, Pennsylvania was awarded a $14,297,933 modification to [a] foreign military sales (Netherlands, and Turkey) contract for obsolescent parts changes for CH-47F Chinook helicopters," the release stated on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Ridley Park in the US state of Pennsylvania over the next three and half years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2020, the Department of Defense added.