WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification worth more than $50 million to produce simulation software for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $50,800,000 for modification P00611 to a previously awarded contract for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter verification simulation, F-35 in-a-box software model development, integration and support," the statement said on Wednesday.

The award covers simulation software for the US Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, the release added.