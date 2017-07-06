US Navy Orders Refueling Operation for Aircraft Carrier George Washington

© AFP 2017/ SEZAYI ERKEN Turkey to Build Own Aircraft Carrier, Reach Technological Independence - Erdogan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy has awarded Huntington Ingalls a nearly $10-million modification contract for the advance planning of the refueling complex overhaul of the nuclear aircraft carrier George Washington, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Huntington Ingalls [of] Newport News, Virginia is being awarded a $9,900,000 modification to a previously awarded contract for the advance planning of the refueling complex overhaul of USS George Washington," the release said on Wednesday.

This contract modification includes additional supplemental material for work being performed in Newport News, Virginia, which is expected to be completed by August 2017, the Defense Department added.

The George Washington is the sixth carrier in the Nimitz class and the fourth US Navy ship named after George Washington, the first president of the United States.