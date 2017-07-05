Register
16:20 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The compound of the Russian military base in Tskhinvali, South Ossetia

    Russian Base in South Ossetia on High Combat Readiness Alert

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1772100

    Russia's military base in South Ossetia has been placed on high alert as part of a combat readiness inspection, the Southern Military District spokesman Col. Vadim Astafyev said Wednesday.

    Russian Topol-M intercontinental ballistic misiles drive through Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2010
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    S Ossetian President Denies Rumors of Russian S-300, Topol-M Missiles in Country
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March 2017, the Russian and South Ossetian defense ministers signed an intergovernmental agreement on the inclusion of some of South Ossetian military units into the Russian Armed Forces.

    The relevant agreement was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 14. The agreement allows enlisting South Ossetian citizens in the Russian Armed Forces on the contract basis. According to the paper, while signing a contract on military service in the Russian Armed Forces, a citizen should be discharged from military service in South Ossetia. The further military service of those citizens would be carried out in accordance with the Russian legislation.

    "More than 2,000 servicemen and more than 1,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment of the Russian military base in the Southern Military District deployed in South Ossetia were put on alert at SMD Commander Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov's command as part of a combat readiness check," Astafyev said.

    Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as of Abkhazia, following a five-day war that broke out due to Georgia's military operation against the breakaway republics in 2008.

    Related:

    South Ossetia's Referendum to Join Russia Could Be Delayed in 2017 - President
    Russia Signs Military Units Inclusion Agreement With South Ossetia
    Russian UN Envoy Says Georgia May Wreck Geneva Talks on South Ossetia, Abkhazia
    South Ossetia to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia After April 9 Election
    Tags:
    combat alert, military base, Russia, South Ossetia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok