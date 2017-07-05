Russia, India Aim to Sign S-400 Missile Systems Contract in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said consultations are ongoing and focused efforts are being carried out to prepare New Delhi for contract negotiations.

"An entire program within the Indian side's technical requirements is being ironed out. We will try to sign this year," Mikheev said.

The Indian press estimates the value of the deal to deliver five S-400 systems from Russia at $5.5 billion.

The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system and can carry three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range.