US Carries Out Missile Drills With S.Korea After Pyongyang’s Missile Launch

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Mission to United Nations said that the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting on North Korea’s actions will take place later on Wednesday at the initiative of the United States, South Korea and Japan.

“Eighth U.S. Army and Republic of Korea (ROK) military personnel conducted a combined event exercising assets countering North Korea’s destabilizing and unlawful actions on July 4 … This exercise utilized the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea Hyunmoo Missile II, which fired missiles into territorial waters of South Korea along the East Coast. The system can be rapidly deployed and engaged. The deep strike precision capability enables the ROK-U.S. Alliance to engage the full array of time critical targets under all weather conditions,” the statement read.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at 00:30 GMT. It said the missile traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before "accurately hitting the target waters" in the Sea of Japan.