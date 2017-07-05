Register
    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (File)

    N. Korea Must End Testing Nuclear Weapons and Missiles German Foreign Minister

    © REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri
    Military & Intelligence
    0 8201

    Pyongyang must immediately and completely cease all tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in the light of North Korea' latest missile launch.

    A woman walks past a television screen showing a picture of North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at a railway station in Seoul on July 4, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    US Officials Claim N Korea Successfully Tested ICBM for First Time
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pyongyang launched the Hwasong 14 missile earlier on Tuesday. The missile's 37-minute flight totaled 933 kilometers (580 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 2,802 kilometers, according to N. Korean media.

    "The international community will not cease to call on North Korea to end these provocations and to comply with the respective resolutions of the UN Security Council. This includes a complete and immediate end for tests pf nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles launches, as well as for related programs," Gabriel said on Tuesday, as quoted in a statement of the Foreign Ministry.

    The minister added that, given the claims of North Korea that the test was of an intercontinental ballistic missile, this would "represent a new quality of threat for peace and stability coming from North Korea."

    "Germany, together with its partners, will insist that the sanctions against the regime in Pyongyang are implemented efficiently and consistently. North Korea must immediately turn toward the international community and return to the negotiation table," the minister stressed.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that North Korea's missile only reached a maximum altitude of 535 kilometers and flew only 510 kilometers. According to the ministry, "the parametric data of the ballistic target’s flight correspond to tactical and technical characteristics of a medium-range ballistic missile."

