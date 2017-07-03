Register
18:52 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG-21 passes near Sukhoi-30 fighter jets before a drill for Air Force Day celebrations in Kalikunda IAF airbase around 170 km west of Kolkata.

    India Plans Next Generation Bombproof Shelter for 108 Fighter Jets

    © AFP 2017/ DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 14421

    With tensions rising with its neighbors, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has once again asked India’s defense ministry to approve funding for building next generation hardened shelters designed by state-owned research organization DRDO for every aircraft deployed in eastern and north-eastern airfields.

    An Air Force C-17 Globemaster, made by Boeing, prepares to land at Charleston International Airport at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, March 31, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mic Smith
    US Approves $366Mln C-17 Transport Aircraft Sale to India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The proposed shelter would be able to withstand missiles and 2000-pound bombs. The IAF has been waiting for defense ministry approval for last three years. In 2015, IAF had submitted a proposal of construction of 108 new generation hardened aircraft shelters for Sukhoi-30 class of aircraft but not find consent from the ministry.

    "We want to build new generation hardened aircraft shelters in the North and Northeast which is critical for us so that we are not caught by surprise as has happened in different parts of the world," defense sources told Sputnik.

    If approved by the defense ministry, these shelters based in forward areas, Leh, Ladakh and the Northeast, will cost $750 million to the exchequer. India has reconstructed, and operationalized six advanced landing grounds — Tuting, Mechuka, Along, Passighat, Vijaynagar and Ziro — along the India-China border and work is underway at Tawang and Dirang. The IAF has also built new weapon storage areas, hangars and labs in large numbers in all the forward bases.

    In 2016, the standing committee of parliament on defense had raised its concerned about unavailability of hardened shelter for frontline aircraft Su-30MKI. "IAF is already short of planes and worse than that hardened shelters are not available for even the limited number of aircraft that is available with the service…the committee desires that there should not be any delay in execution, as such delays have become a common feature of all the projects," committee had warned in 2016.

    IAF had constructed 16 shelters for Su-30 class aircraft between 2004 and 2007, which are capable of withstanding a blast from a 1,000-pound bomb.

    Related:

    India to Make Native Navigation System Mandatory For All Aircraft
    India Flies Indigenous Second Trainer Aircraft
    India's Border Guards Push for Big Purchases to Expand Aircraft Fleet
    Tags:
    shelter, Sukhoi Su-30, Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok