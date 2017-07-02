Register
00:41 GMT +303 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings, who won a record 74 consecutive games, cracks his knuckles before starting a practice match against another Jeopardy! champion and an IBM computer called Watson in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2011. It's the size of 10 refrigerators, and it swallows encyclopedias whole, but an IBM computer was lacking one thing it needed to battle the greatest champions from the Jeopardy! quiz TV show - it couldn't hit a buzzer.

    I’ll Take Hegemony for $1,000: US Special Ops Uses Games Shows to Train Soldiers

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    214414

    The Pentagon uses a vast array of techniques to train its employees, and recent revelations show that the aesthetics of mid-20th century television game shows are now in play as well.

    US Special Forces, including Army Green Berets, Delta Force soldiers and Navy Seals, use a modified version of television's long-running Jeopardy and $25,000 Pyramid game shows to train their new hires, according to a report by The Intercept.

    US soldiers take a position during their drill at a military training field in the border city of Paju on March 7, 2017. The US military has begun deploying the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system to South Korea, US Pacific Command said, with its first elements arriving on March 6, to protect against threats from North Korea
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    US Navy SEALs Join S Korea in Military Drills Amid High Tensions With North

    The US Special Operations Command, which trains the above-mentioned special forces teams, operates the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) at Florida's MacDill Air Force base, and uses only the most cutting-edge techniques that make the elite squads, well, so awesomely elite.

    The JSOU's mission, in standard military-speak, "is to educate SOF executive, senior, and intermediate leaders and selected other national and international security decision makers, both military and civilian, through teaching, outreach, and research in the science and art of joint special operations," according to the JSOU University Press, but that hardly tells the whole story.

    The school provides some deep curriculum, including "Strategic Utility of Special Operations," "Covert Action and SOF Sensitive Activities," and — this is the important one — "Introduction to Special Operations Forces."

    The purpose of the JSOU in providing these deep intellectual dives, according to a Special Operations Command spokesman, "is to educate the student about the core activities, primary functions, organizations, capabilities, and doctrinal employment of US Special Operations forces along with key concepts and terms," cited by The Intercept.

    The third of the three above-mentioned courses, "Introduction to Special Operations Forces" purports to provide the basics of special ops, but not in the application of camouflage makeup, the field dressing of wounds or rappelling down cathedral abutments.

    The introductory course instead offers what it considers to be thoughtful discussions on risk, visibility and how conventional military missions differ from those of the elite — and they do it with all the class of a bell-bottomed late-70s television game show host.

    Philippines Daesh Militants
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    How US Special Forces Interference May Affect Fight Against Daesh in Philippines

    While much of the methodology of the special forces groups is known, including deployments (after the fact, of course) and weaponry, what remains hidden is who, and how, the use of proxy television game shows was inculcated as a means to make our best and brightest what they are today.

    "We do not," the spokesperson was documented as explaining to the The Intercept, "have the information about who created the course, when it was created, how much it cost, or how many have used it."

    The Intercept was able to acquire a copy of "Introduction to Special Operations Forces" by using a Freedom of Information Act request, and the authors of the report found that video game demonstrations used within the course were not only odd, but regularly silly.

    In one rudimentary quiz show — made to look like Jeopardy — the content offered science-fiction style inquiries, including, "Humans are more important than hardware… What is one of the five SOF truths?"

    There was also an additional Jeopardy-style question-and-answer game, cleverly titled "Game Show Game."

    "Introduction to Special Operations Forces" also included a special ops "$25,000 Pyramid" knock-off that looked, according to the report's authors, "like it cost 25 cents to program."

    The US Special Operations Command introduction course used brain teasers along the lines of: "What is the primary mission of the AC-130H Spectre and AC-130U Spooky airplanes?"

    The Special Operations Forces (SOF) is made up of the most rigorous and highly trained elite units in the armed forces, including the Green Berets, Army Rangers, Delta Force and Navy SEALs. They're known for being a close-knit community who don't take kindly to outsiders claiming part of the group.
    © U.S. Air Force Photo
    North Korean Supreme Leader Paranoid About Navy SEAL Assassination – Spy Agency

    Not very comprehensive for those being trained to be the most feared fighting force in the world, but nonetheless guaranteed to keep new recruits alert.

    Running the gamut between mind-numbing and stultifyingly dull, the course's "Secret Mission" quiz game asks — possibly rhetorically — "What are actions taken directly against terrorist networks and indirectly to influence and render global and regional environments inhospitable to terrorist networks?"

    The answer, as the song goes, lies within, and the budding warrior must struggle with her inner nature to attain it.

    Related:

    WATCH: Israeli Defense Forces Train With US Navy SEALS
    Indian Navy to Procure Special Operation Boats Similar to US Navy SEALs
    Navy Seals in Yemen Kill Tribal Leader Working With US-Backed Government
    Tags:
    curriculum, television, Military Training Drills, SEALs, Green Berets, US Special Forces, Pentagon, Washington DC, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Female Football Fans Rock 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok