Register
21:23 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Model of Priboi amphibious assault ship

    Without the French Accent: Russia Creating an Assault Ship Superior to Mistral

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1986130

    Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Viktor Bursuk has confirmed that the Navy expects to receive two helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ships before the year 2025. RIA Novosti military observer Alexander Khrolenko offers new details on the prospective ships' design, and the challenges shipbuilders will face during their construction.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show 2017 in St. Petersburg this week, Bursuk said that the Navy was looking to take delivery of two new, domestically designed and built helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ships before the middle of the next decade.

    The Navy had revealed the existence of a technical project for a new class of amphibious assault ship last year. The project is meant to replace the two French Mistral-class amphibious assault ships which Moscow ordered but never received.

    RBU-6000 systems firing during a repetition of the Baltic Fleet Day parade, file photo.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Russia's New 90R1 Sub-Killing Rocket Will Challenge NATO's Underwater Supremacy
    Commenting on Bursuk's remarks, military observer Alexander Khrolenko wrote that the Russian Navy's need for a new class of large, helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ships was obvious. The intense interest shown to the Krylov State Research Center's Priboy-class* landing ship concept at IMDS 2017 was proof of this, according to the journalist.

    *The Priboy ('Surf')-class amphibious assault ship is also known as the Lavina ('Avalanche')-class.

    The need for the new ship, according to Khrolenko, stems from the Navy's demand for a large vessel which can transport and land troops and heavy equipment on an unprepared shore, carry out amphibious assault operations backed by the ship's air group, and deploy defensive mine and net barriers and sonar buoys for underwater observation in friendly territory.

    Model of the Priboy helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ship.
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Hrolenko
    Model of the Priboy helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ship.

    The Priboy's design "is anything but simple," the analyst stressed. "Along with its dozen helicopters, it is designed to carry six assault boats and six landing craft with a capacity of 45 tons apiece. "Its air defenses include four combat modules, including the Pantsir-ME. Artillery is represented with the 76 mm universal naval gun." 

    Furthermore, the ship will have "an integrated command and control system at the tactical and tactical-operational levels, 3D radar, navigation system, an integrated electronic warfare subsystem and a system to detect underwater diversionary forces and assets."

    Pantsir-ME
    © Photo: rostec.ru
    Pantsir-ME

    Mechanics work on a Ka-52K Katran helicopter at the Progress aviation plant in the Primorsky Territory
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia Wins Tender for Ka-52K Helicopter Supplies to Egypt
    In Khrolenko's view, the conceptual design of the Priboy project, with its 6,000 mile cruising range, "looks solid and harmonious."

    "The story of the project's appearance is also interesting," he noted, "and has less to do with the disruption to the delivery of the French Mistrals than with the scientific and technical foresight of Russian specialists and the self-affirmation of Russian shipbuilding."

    Valentin Belonenko, the head of prospective warship designs at the Krylov State Research Center, told RIA Novosti that even after the Defense Ministry made the decision to purchase the French ships, Russian engineers did not give up on the creation of new designs.

    "When discussions began on the purchase of Mistrals in 2005, we clarified the purpose of the helicopter-carrying landing ship, analyzed global trends in shipbuilding, and, on our own initiative and using our own resources, began to create our own universal landing ship project. If we compare it to the Mistrals, our effort was from the start meant to create a ship with a larger capacity, a larger air group, and with a strong means of self-defense. We independently worked out several projects, conducted model-based testing, and examined new concepts. In this way, the conceptual design of the Priboy universal amphibious assault ship was born," Belonenko explained.

    "Any ship is a compromise between dozens of different parameters," Khrolenko noted. "The Priboy is conceived as transport for about 500 assault troops and equipment, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, with the possibility for deboarding [directly onto] the shore. On board, it must have helicopters for combat and landing support. These functions demand an almost aircraft carrier-like deck, and architecture for helicopter hangers of two types" (on the deck itself and in the hull below deck).

    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Grigorovich sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yoruk Isik
    Demand for Russian Warships Skyrockets Amid Syria Campaign
    "Cranes take landing craft not to a docking chamber, as is customary, but to a dry dock located above the waterline. The lack of docking sections ensures greater safety of operation. In the stern and bow are ramps for the intake of equipment from the shore or the water, as well access points on either side of the ship."

    Priboy's self-defense weaponry is minimal, but effective, and includes maritime versions of the Tor and Pantsir systems. The amphibious helicopter carrier is designed for operation in coordination with other ships, and accordingly features advanced radio-electronic and hydroacoustic equipment for monitoring the surrounding air and sea space.

    Priboy is expected to have an estimated displacement of 23,000 tons, a 20 m-wide deck, and a 34 m hull width at the waterline. The prospective ship's length is estimated at about 200 meters.

    Khrolenko noted that the Navy's bid for a new amphibious assault ship, and the Krylov Design Center's Priboy project could not come at a more optimal time. The Navy's previous generation of landing ships – the Project 1174 Nosorog ('Rhino'), was developed in the 1970s, and has since been retired.

    The Soviet Rhino-class amphibious transport dock ship
    © Photo: public domain
    The Soviet Rhino-class amphibious transport dock ship

    Visitors look at the Sankt Pdeterburg diesel-electric submarine of the Lada-class at the International Maritime Defense Show in St.Petersburg. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Non-Nuclear Force: Why Russia is Building Lada-Class Subs
    Today, the observer stressed, "Russian shipbuilders have the scientific and technical potential, the production base, and the experience to create ships of any complexity.

    Valentin Belonenko explained that "after a decision is made at the state level, the ship can be built in five years. The rational organization of the technological process of design and construction will significantly shorten the time necessary to lower the hull into the water. The ship should not be built from individual components, but from assembly units or modules."

    Ultimately, Khrolenko emphasized that "today, our shipbuilders and sailors are reluctant to recall the 'French story'. The Mistral is a serious piece of equipment, developed by taking into account the experiences and traditions of [French] shipbuilding. However, the French classify the Mistral as a command ship – that is, simultaneously a transport, command center for heterogeneous forces, and even a hospital. It may be that such a functional load is excessive for one ship, given that it reduces combat survivability. Let the Mistrals serve our Egyptian friends. Meanwhile, Russian shipbuilders are determined to surpass the French project."

    Related:

    Russia Wins Tender for Ka-52K Helicopter Supplies to Egypt
    Meet Russia's New Ka-52-Equipped Lavina-Class Amphibious Assault Ship
    Russian Navy to Receive 1st Mistral-Alike Helicopter Carrier in 2022
    He Who Laughs Last, Laughs Best: Russia Ended Up Getting Mistral Tech for Free
    Russia to Launch Indigenous Amphibious Assault Ship in Place of French Mistrals
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tags:
    amphibious assault ship, Lavina, Priboy, Krylovsky State Research Center (KRSC), Russian Navy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok