Rolls-Royce Wins Contract to Maintain Engines on Pentagon Air Transports

"Rolls-Royce Corporation [of] Indianapolis, Indiana has been awarded a $36,989,076 modification for C-130J propulsion long-term sustainment," the release said on Friday.
Under the contract, Rolls-Royce will provide sustainment support, inventory control point management, repair, sustaining engineering support, and technical data in support, the Defense Department explained.
The Lockheed Martin C-130 is the main tactical military airlift aircraft of the US Air Force to support military deployments away from major air bases around the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)