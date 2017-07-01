Rolls-Royce Wins Contract to Maintain Engines on Pentagon Air Transports

© AP Photo/ Mic Smith US Approves $366Mln C-17 Transport Aircraft Sale to India

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Rolls-Royce Corporation has received an almost $37 million contract to maintain the engines of the C-130J Super Hercules military airlift transport, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Rolls-Royce Corporation [of] Indianapolis, Indiana has been awarded a $36,989,076 modification for C-130J propulsion long-term sustainment," the release said on Friday.

Under the contract, Rolls-Royce will provide sustainment support, inventory control point management, repair, sustaining engineering support, and technical data in support, the Defense Department explained.

The Lockheed Martin C-130 is the main tactical military airlift aircraft of the US Air Force to support military deployments away from major air bases around the world.