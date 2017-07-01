Canada Extends Troop Deployments to Iraq Despite Daesh’s Impending Doom

The announcement comes as multiple reports suggest Daesh’s influence in the region is dwindling by the day.

Daesh’s top leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was confirmed dead on Thursday. Mosul, Iraq, is nearing complete liberation from ISIS. And Iraqi state TV announced the “mythical state” of the Daesh caliphate had fallen.

Still, analyst Ely Karom told Radio Sputnik that terrorists may simply flee to new safe havens as Daesh loses its grip on vast amounts of territory in Iraq and Syria.

Canadian combat aircraft are no longer involved in combat operations in Iraq. But despite the guise of advising-and-assisting, a Canadian was recently crowned for demolishing the world record for longest sniper kill. The Canadian military confirmed its soldier’s shot travelled two miles and hung in the air for 10 seconds before eliminating an ISIS militant.