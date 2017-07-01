Raytheon Gets $25Mln Award to Modernize AEGIS Air, Missile Defense Systems

© AFP 2017/ US NAVY Lockheed Martin Wins $61 Million for Aegis Missile Defense Development

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Raytheon will provide electronic upgrades to the AEGIS air and missile defense systems on board Arleigh Burke destroyers and Ticonderoga cruisers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded $25,160,118 under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement for Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation System (AEGIS) modernization production requirements," the release said Friday. "This delivery order covers the production of Solid State Switch Assembly Ordnance Alteration kits and spares, as well as test and installation efforts, in support of the AEGIS Modernization (AMOD) program."

AMOD provides engineering upgrades designed to improve the anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defense capabilities of AEGIS warships, the release added.