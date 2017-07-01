Damaged USS Fitzgerald Destroyer Will Soon Leave Japan for US

It’s a wonder the Fitzgerald will have the wherewithal to make it all the way back across the Pacific; it took on significant amounts of water during the crash and relied on tug boats to get back to shore safely following a major crash off the Japanese coast.

The Fitzgerald had just undergone $21 million in repairs and upgrades before the incident, Sputnik reported.

One consequence of the ship’s journey back to the US will be preventing Japanese Coast Guard officials from inspecting the boat further and talking with the ship’s crew.

Japanese and US officials launched investigations into the crash when it was discovered the Philippine 28,000 ton cargo ship waited almost an hour to alert authorities of the emergency.

The tragedy occurred June 17 and killed seven US sailors.