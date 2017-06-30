Register
15:04 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The ALAS missile system

    Belgrade Shows Off Brand-New Military Hardware at a Defense Fair (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    151490

    A whole array of advanced pieces of Serbian military hardware was presented at the 8th International fair of arms and military equipment "Partner-2017" which wraps up in Belgrade on June 30.

    A Serbian Air Force J-22 Orao of the 241st Fighter-Bomber Aviation Squadron. (File)
    © Photo: Srdjan Popovic
    Brothers-in-Arms: Russia Helps Serbia to Modernize Its Air Force Fleet
    Manufacturers from 21 countries and delegations from 50 are taking part in the 8th International fair of arms and military equipment "Partner 2017" which is due to wrap up in Belgrade on Friday.

    Serbia, the host country, presented a selection of sophisticated military equipment during the exhibition, including the Aleksandar, a modernized version of the Serbian self-propelled howitzer Nora.

    The Aleksandar is equipped with a 155mm gun and has a range of up to 30 kilometers.

    The new Serbian artillery system Aleksandar
    © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    The new Serbian artillery system Aleksandar

    Serbian military expert Aleksandar Radic told Sputnik Serbia that modernization of his country's army was not costly because the new technical solutions are based on previous experience over the years.

    "It all began in the 1980s, when the self-propelled howitzer Nora, which was based on the Soviet-made 130mm M-46 cannon, was exported to Myanmar, Kenya, and Bangladesh. In this vein, the Aleksandar reflects Serbia's desire to modernize its military hardware and increase the number of customers in the world market," Radic said.

    The Serbian missile system Sumadija
    © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    The Serbian missile system Sumadija

    He also touted the new Sumadija missile system equipped with a launcher capable of firing from 2 to 12 ground-to-surface missiles which have a range of up to 285 kilometers.

    The multi-purpose armored vehicle Lazar
    © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    The multi-purpose armored vehicle Lazar

    Also on display are the multi-purpose armored vehicle Lazar, the anti-aircraft missile and gun system PASARS, the ALAS missile system, the multitube rocket launch system Lanser and the full-track robotic platform Milos.

    • The Serbian anti-aircraft missile and gun system PASARS
      The Serbian anti-aircraft missile and gun system PASARS
      © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    • The Serbian multitube rocket launch system Lanser
      The Serbian multitube rocket launch system Lanser
      © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    • The Serbian full-track robotic platform Milosh
      The Serbian full-track robotic platform Milosh
      © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    • In this photo Serbian soldiers seen near a Serbian military vehicle during the Partner-2017 fair
      In this photo Serbian soldiers seen near a Serbian military vehicle during the Partner-2017 fair
      © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    • The Serbian missile system ALAS
      The Serbian missile system ALAS
      © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    1 / 5
    © Sputnik/ Радоје Пантовић
    The Serbian anti-aircraft missile and gun system PASARS

    Related:

    Ambitious Plans: Serbia Ramping Up Defense Production
    'Logical Cooperation': Serbia to Join Russia-Led Defense Bloc in War Games
    Serbian Army Chief of Staff Attends BARS Russia-Serbia Drills
    Tags:
    missile system, howitzer, vehicle, military equipment, Aleksandar, ALAS, Sumadija, Partner 2017, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok