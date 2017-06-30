Boeing Wins $38Mln to Upgrade French AWACS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing won more than $38 million to upgrade France’s airborne warning system, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Boeing Defense, Space & Security [of] Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has been awarded a $38,400,000… contract for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to support the French E-3F Airborne Warning and Control System mid-life upgrade," the release said on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oklahoma City and is expected to be completed in just over five years by July 16, 2022, the Defense Department said.

The E3-F AWACS, also known as the Sentry is operated by the US Air Force, Saudi Arabia, France, Britain and NATO. The French Armee de l’Air operates a force of four such aircraft that is currently being upgraded.