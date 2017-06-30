Russian Shipyard to Launch New Corvette on Friday

"The float-out of the Project 20385 Gremyashchy corvette will take place on June 30," the shipyard said Thursday, adding Russian Defense Ministry officials were expected to attend.
The multipurpose corvette, which is a fast warship smaller than a destroyer, will be equipped with anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons and will be able to provide naval gunfire support for shore operations.
Gremyaschy class corvettes have a displacement of over 2,000 metric tons, a speed of up to 27 knots, an operating range of 4,000 nautical miles and a crew of 99.
