Register
01:25 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 13, 1951 file photo, crowds of supporters of Prime Minister Mossadegh gather around a huge portrait of Iranian Mullah Kashani, one of the powerful backers of Mossadegh's regime, in Tehran. Once expunged from its official history, documents outlining the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran have been quietly published in June 2017, by the State Department, offering a new glimpse at an operation that ultimately pushed the country toward its 1979 Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.

    Declassified: 1,000+ Pages of Documents from 1953 US-Backed Coup in Iran

    © AP Photo/ Uncredited
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 130 0 0

    The US State Department has published files on the 1953 Iranian coup against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh – a movement backed by the West that still looms over relations with Tehran, more than half a century later.

    A new 1,007 page report has been released, primarily consisting of letters and diplomatic cables from the years leading up to the coup. The files mostly came from American officials to Iran, expressing concerns about increasing Soviet influence over Mosaddegh and concerns over political instability following the 1951 assassination of then-Prime Minister Haj Ali Razmara. 

    The British, on the other hand, were incensed at Mosaddegh's nationalization of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, which had been owned by British oil interests. The British supported the coup to ensure the profits continued to come their way.

    The assembly hall of the Iranian Parliament (the Islamic Consultative Assembly - Majlis) in Tehran
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    An ‘Obvious Breach’: Iran Says Trump Travel Ban Jeopardizes Nuclear Deal
     

    "Nationalization of the oil industry possibly combined with further assassinations of top Iran officials, including even the shah, could easily lead to a complete breakdown of the Iran government and social order, from which a pro-Soviet regime might well emerge leaving Iran as a satellite state," reads one CIA analysis included among the reports.

    To prevent this, the CIA undertook Operation Ajax. They "stockpiled enough arms and demolition material to support a 10,000-man guerrilla organization for six months," according to the report, in addition to paying $5.3 million in bribes ($48 million in today's dollars) to marshal anti-Mosaddegh elements. "Several leading members of [Iranian] security services are paid agents of this organization."

    In an ironic twist, the CIA also expressed a desire to use "powerfully influential clergy" within Iran to back the coup. These same clergy would be the core of the Iranian Revolution in 1979, which replaced the US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi with the present day Islamic government.

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Iranian Lawmaker: Washington’s Iran, Russia Sanctions Contradict US Commitments

    The documents showed that the American intelligence officers didn't have a very high opinion of the shah, who they called a "petulant" and a "weak reed." The shah ruled Iran as an oft-brutal monarch for 26 years after the coup.

    "His inability to take decisions coupled with his tendency to interfere in political life has on occasions been [a] disruptive influence," wrote a US embassy official in February 1953.

    The covert activities of the CIA and MI6 to aid royalist factions in Iran in overthrowing Mosaddegh have been known in broad strokes long before the State Department confirmed American involvement in 1989. However, the new report helps fill in various gaps in the covert operations' historical record.

    The files expose "more about what we know about this milestone event in Middle East history and especially US-Iran history. This is still such an important, emotional benchmark for Iranians," said Malcolm Byrne, a scholar with the National Security Archive, a nonprofit research group that studies declassified US government documents.

    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, in this July 25, 2005 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Raheb Homavandi/Files
    Iran’s Oil Output Stands at Four Million Barrels Per Day

    "Many people see it as the day that Iranian politics turned away from any hope of democracy."

    Byrne also suggested that the documents were only released now because of declining relations between Iran and the United States, after a brief period of reconciliation after the Iran nuclear deal was inked in 2015. It only took the Trump administration two months to release the new files, Byrne said. 

    "That kind of speed is unheard of in the government unless there is some sort of political foundation."

    Tags:
    classified documents, declassified, coup d'etat, MI6, CIA, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, United Kingdom, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok