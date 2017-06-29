Pentagon Awards $255Mln for Heavy Military Ground Transportation Equipment

© AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman Lockheed Martin Gets Hundreds of Millions to Provide F-35 Mission Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two US defense suppliers won contracts totalling more than a quarter of a billion dollars to build AM2 pallets and mat assemblies for ground transportation by the US armed services, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"ALFAB [of] Enterprise, Alabama and AAR Mobility Systems [of] Cadillac, Michigan are sharing a $255,500,000 [contract]… for AM2 pallet and mat assembly," the release said on Wednesday.

Work on the Defense Logistics Agency contracts will be carried out in the US states of Alabama and Michigan over the next five years with a scheduled completion date of June 28, 2022 and the using military services are the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, the Defense Department said.