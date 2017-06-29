Lockheed Martin Gets Hundreds of Millions to Provide F-35 Mission Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Lockheed Martin has been awarded more than $257 million to provide F-35 fighter jet mission equipment to the United States and its international partners, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $257,780,849 to the previously awarded low-rate initial production lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract," the release explained Wednesday. "This modification provides the procurement of 129 alternate mission equipment for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and international partners under foreign military sales."

The F-35's Alternate Mission Equipment pylons, launchers, bomb racks and other mission specific equipment, according to published reports.