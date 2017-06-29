Pentagon Awards Contract to Accelerate Missile Defense Deployment in Poland

"Lockheed Martin Overseas [of] Moorestown, New Jersey has been awarded a $14,148,727… contract," the release said on Wednesday. "This effort will allow for risk mitigation efforts related to schedule compression for the completion of the Poland Aegis Ashore site."
The modification brings the total value of the contract to $51,206,691, the Defense Department noted.
Work on the project will be performed in Redzikowo, Poland with an expected completion date of December 31, 2018, the release added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)