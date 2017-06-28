Register
00:02 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.

    US Soldier Critically Injured in Romania After Major Electric Shock

    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 2510

    A US soldier suffered major injuries after he climbed on the roof of a train car and got caught in the electric arc near Curtici station in Romania.

    US Marines
    © AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit
    NATO Military Exercises in Romania Practice Integrated Attacks - US Marine Corps
    The soldier has been hospitalized after he suffering an electric shock and falling from the roof of the train car, according to a report by Romanian news website MEDIAFAX.

    The 31-year-old soldier was one of six escorting a US armor convoy.  After the convoy crossed the Romanian-Hungarian border, the soldier performed some routine operations on the vehicles before walking to the last car. It is not clear why he then climbed to the roof of the car, where he got caught in a powerful electric arc that made him fall to the station's pavement below.

    A Romanian soldier witnessed the fall and alerted superiors about the accident.

    "The exact circumstances of the soldier's electrocution are unknown, but very careful investigation is being done to determine the reason and conditions under which the American soldier has climbed to the roof of the train car. [The incident] was witnessed by a Romanian soldier on the watch and the surveillance service of the convoy, and in a very short time and all the necessary care was given," said Radu Ilina, First Prosecutor of the Military Prosecutor's Office in Timisoara.

    The US soldier, whose name is still undisclosed, has been transported to Intensive Care Section of the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital. Medics say half his body is burned because of the shock. He also suffered head trauma because of the fall. His condition is said to be stable, however, and he is still intubated.

    The medics at the hospital initially considered transporting the soldier by plane to Germany for additional treatment, but the flight was later cancelled.

    The incident is currently being investigated, MEDIAFAX reports.

    The convoy was heading to Romania's Cincu military base. US forces are currently transporting tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment from Germany to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary for a series of multinational exercises called Saber Guardian 17. The exercises are scheduled to run July 11-20 and involve about 25,000 allied troops.

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin to Provide Training for Romania’s F-16 Fighter Force
    Polish President Approves Sending Troops to Romania, Baltic States
    Romania Buy Could Mean More Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Eastern Europe
    Tags:
    military drills, hospitalization, injury, electrocution, accident, US military, United States, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok