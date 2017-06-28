Register
    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fireworks explode next to China's new domestically-built 10,000-ton Type 055 destroyer during a launching ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

    Chinese Navy Gets First State-of-the-Art Guided Missile Destroyer

    © AP Photo/ Wang Donghai/Xinhua
    The Chinese PLA Navy received a potent new addition as its latest state-of-the-art guided missile destroyer launched from its shipyard berth in Shanghai.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Advanced Chinese Destroyer to Join Joint Naval Drill with Russia
    On June 28, the first Chinese 10,000-ton class Type-55 guided missile destroyer was launched from the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai

    According to a statement posted on the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the new warship was "independently developed and manufactured by China".

    Furthermore, it was announced that Chinese shipbuilders achieved "a series of technical breakthroughs in overall vessel design, information integration and assembly" while working on the new vessel.

    China's new type of domestically-built destroyer, a 10,000-tonne warship, is seen during its launching ceremony at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China June 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ China Stringer Network
    China's new type of domestically-built destroyer, a 10,000-tonne warship, is seen during its launching ceremony at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China June 28, 2017

    The new ship can carry about 120 missiles of various types, including surface-to-air, anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles, as well as long-range cruise missiles, making the destroyer an extremely versatile naval asset capable of engaging virtually any type of target.

    Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with 30mm Type 1130 close-in weapon systems and 130mm shipborne artillery systems.

    The launch ceremony was attended by high-ranking PLA Navy officers, as well as by representatives of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, Shanghai municipal government and China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

    The destroyer is now expected to undergo a scheduled sea trial.

