Chinese Navy Gets First State-of-the-Art Guided Missile Destroyer

© AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua Advanced Chinese Destroyer to Join Joint Naval Drill with Russia

On June 28, the first Chinese 10,000-ton class Type-55 guided missile destroyer was launched from the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai

According to a statement posted on the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the new warship was "independently developed and manufactured by China".

Furthermore, it was announced that Chinese shipbuilders achieved "a series of technical breakthroughs in overall vessel design, information integration and assembly" while working on the new vessel.

© REUTERS/ China Stringer Network China's new type of domestically-built destroyer, a 10,000-tonne warship, is seen during its launching ceremony at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China June 28, 2017

The new ship can carry about 120 missiles of various types, including surface-to-air, anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles, as well as long-range cruise missiles, making the destroyer an extremely versatile naval asset capable of engaging virtually any type of target.

Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with 30mm Type 1130 close-in weapon systems and 130mm shipborne artillery systems.

The launch ceremony was attended by high-ranking PLA Navy officers, as well as by representatives of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, Shanghai municipal government and China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The destroyer is now expected to undergo a scheduled sea trial.