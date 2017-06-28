Upgraded Kilo-Class Submarines for Russian Pacific Fleet to be Ready by 2020

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Six improved Kilo-class (Project 636.3 Varshavyanka) submarines for Russia's Pacific Fleet will be built by 2020, the vessel's shipyard said Wednesday.

"A series of six Project 636.3 submarines will be manufactured for the Pacific Fleet by 2020," Admiralty Shipyard Director General Alexander Buzakov told reporters during the International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS) in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

These submarines will be equipped with the same weapons [Kalibr cruise missiles] and bear the same characteristics as Varshavyanka sumbarines manufactured earlier for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Buzakov added.