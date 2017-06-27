Pentagon Awards Multimillion Contract to Boost Military Satellite Communication

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has awarded LinQuest Corporation a more than $32-million contract for systems engineering and integration support services to support the Military Satellite Communications Systems, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"LinQuest Corporation [of] Los Angeles, California has been awarded a $32,124,463… modification… contract for additional systems engineering and integration support services to support the Military Satellite Communications Systems (MILSATCOM) Directorate," the release said on Monday.

The Defense Department explained that under the contract, LinQuest will provide in-scope systems engineering and integration services to the MILSATCOM Directorate programs.

The services include managing the technical baseline and implementing key systems engineering processes, the Defense Department added.