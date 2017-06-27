Boeing Wins $49Mln for Engineering Support of US Navy, Australian F/A-18 Jets

© AFP 2017/ MICHAEL W. PENDERGRASS / US NAVY Pentagon Awards Antennae Contract to Continue Upgrade Program on Aging F/A-18

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has been awarded a $48,879,930 contract to provide engineering support for F/A-18 combat aircraft Trailing Edge Flap Retrofit Redesign, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $48,879,930 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for 54 F/A-18 retrofit kits for the Navy and 6 for the government of Australia," the release stated Monday.

Work is expected to be completed in February 2020, the release added.

Aircraft flaps are used to lower the minimum speed at which the aircraft can be safely flown, and to increase the angle of descent for landing, according to published reports.