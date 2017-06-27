Boeing Wins $49Mln for Engineering Support of US Navy, Australian F/A-18 Jets

"The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $48,879,930 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for 54 F/A-18 retrofit kits for the Navy and 6 for the government of Australia," the release stated Monday.
Work is expected to be completed in February 2020, the release added.
Aircraft flaps are used to lower the minimum speed at which the aircraft can be safely flown, and to increase the angle of descent for landing, according to published reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)