Pentagon Awards $30Mln for Special Operations Reconnaissance Drones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has awarded AAI Corporation $30 million for Special Operations Command (SOCOM) mid-endurance drones, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is being awarded a maximum $30,000,000… for mid-endurance unmanned aircraft systems (MEUAS 2.0-B) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services at multiple locations worldwide," the release said Monday.

The contract is being extended for a period of up to 12 months for a maximum potential overall value of $105,000,000, the Defense Department noted.

AAI operates as a unit of Textron Systems and manufactures unmanned aircraft and ground control technologies for the Defense Department and its prime contractors, allied foreign government ministries of defense, and other US federal agencies.