Russia to Continue Building Lada-Class Diesel Submarines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A United Shipbuilding Corporation official said in spring 2016 that the hiterto last two of the Lada-class Project 677 submarines would be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

"After the handoff of two submarines of this project to the Navy, the Kronshtadt and the Velikiye Luki, construction of the series will be continued," Korolev told graduates of the Russian Navy's educational institutions.

Construction of the Sankt Peterburg, the lead ship of the Project 677, began in December 1997. It was introduced into the Navy for trial operations in April 2010. Two other submarines of the class – the Kronstadt and the Velikie Luki – were laid down in 2005 and 2006 respectively. The construction, however, was suspended and restarted only in 2015.

The United Shipbuilding Corporation said last year that the construction of the Kronstadt and the Velikie Luki would be completed in 2018 – 2019, while the construction of further Lada-class submarines was not planned as they would be replaced by the Kalina class submarines that are likely to be equipped with anaerobic (air-independent) propulsion units.

The Lada-class submarines, which carry six 533-mm torpedo launchers and can fire cruise missiles, are designed to defend naval bases, coastal waters and sea communication lines. They can be effectively employed against both surface ships and submarines.