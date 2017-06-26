Russia State Arms Exporter Sold Naval Equipment Worth $24Bln Since 2000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rosoboronexport is the single state company exporting military equipment in Russia. Its share in Russia's military exports amounts to 85 percent.

"Naval equipment export has averaged 12 percent of the company’s portfolio over the past several years. This, by the way, is on par with the share of our competitors in the leading states exporting military equipment. Since 2000, we have sold 50-plus naval ships, a third of which are submarines. The naval equipment exported over the period is worth a total of $24 bln," Mikheev was quoted as saying by the company's press service.

The statement is dedicated to Rosoboronexport's participation in the International Maritime Defense Show IMDS-2017. At the event, the company will display the wide range of exported naval equipment including the newly elaborated items as well as the well-known equipment refurbished with better characteristics.

"It is expected that Rosoboronexport's representatives will meet with more than 20 foreign delegations. The show will bring together all Russia’s major naval equipment manufacturers. Also, present at the event will be companies from Belgium, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey," the press service noted.

IMDS-2017 will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 28 to July 2. The event's business program will be dedicated to such topics as the implementation of information technologies in shipbuilding, management information systems use in maintenance service, improvement of the rescue resources of the submarine crew and other relevant issues.