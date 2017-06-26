Belarus Plans Future Purchases of Russia's Iskander Missile Systems - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He noted, a week after Minsk and Moscow signed an agreement on the delivery of 12 Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, "we expect that in the long term the Su-30SM will take up duty with the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces to protect the Union State's borders."

"Deliveries of S-400 complexes and Iskander tactical missile systems can be considered taking into account the appearance of new weapons with improved characteristics," Petrishenko said.

By the end of 2020, all missile units of Russia's Ground Forces will be equipped with the Iskander-M mobile ballistic missile system, while the rocket artillery brigades will have the Tornado-S state-of-the-art multiple launch rocket system.

The Iskander-M is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).