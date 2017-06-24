Register
13:37 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Azerbaijan's T-72B3 tank crew seen competing in the semifinals of the Tank Biathlon competitions at the Alabino range

    Azerbaijan Receives Large Batch of Russian Arms

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    122051

    Azerbaijan received a large batch of Russian weapons and military equipment, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Saturday.

    BAKU (Sputnik) — The arms and equipment delivered in Azerbaijan are capable of destroying armored vehicles, engineering and fortification structures, low-speed air targets and other military facilities.

    "A planned delivery of the latest Russian military equipment to Azerbaijan has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement and within the framework of successfully developing defense industry cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

    The weaponms will be sent to the front line in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the ministry added.

    Missile launchers move during a military parade marking the 20th anniversary of Armenia's Independence Day in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2011
    © AP Photo/ Sedrak Mkrtchyan, PanARMENIAN
    Armenia Looks to Buy Russian Arms to Counter Azeri Military Potential
    "The delivery of Russian military equipment and weapons to Azerbaijan will be continued," the statement read further.

    Following Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's (NKR) declaration of independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, Azerbaijan engaged in a military conflict with neighboring Armenia. The active military phase of the conflict ended in 1994 with Azerbaijan loosing control over this ethnically Armenian-majority region.

    In April 2016, the clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces reignited, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.

    Related:

    Russian Deminers' Military Training Kicks Off in Armenia - MoD
    Suspected Murderer of Russian Serviceman in Armenia Arrested for 2 Months
    Russian Serviceman Killed in Armenia’s City of Gyumri – Russian Defense Ministry
    Armenia Looks to Buy Russian Arms to Counter Azeri Military Potential
    Georgian MoD Refutes Claim of Russian Military Hardware Transit to Armenia
    Tags:
    weapons, Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia, Azerbaijan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok