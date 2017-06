WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The first of a group of dozen Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets has been delivered to the Gulf Arab sultanate of Oman, according to the release.

"The arrival of the first Typhoon aircraft, part of a batch of 12 of the combat jets scheduled to be delivered to the Sultanate of Oman, was marked with a ceremony, held on June 21 2017 in the presence of the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman… at Adam Air Base," the release stated.

Oman’s air force commander is Air Vice-Marshal Mattar bin Ali bin Mattar Al Obaidani, BAE Systems said.

Oman is among the very few Arab countries that have maintained friendly ties with Iran and also maintains close military and defense industry ties with the United Kingdom.