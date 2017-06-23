Register
23:34 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35B fighter jet

    Dropping Like Flies: US Marine F-35s Software Malfunction Grounds More Jets

    © AP Photo/ Ross D. Franklin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12820

    “Some anomalies” with the F-35B’s Autonomous Logistic Information System (ALIS) forced the US Marines in Yuma, Arizona, to “temporarily suspend” F-35B operations, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said on Friday.

    The root of the problem involves “maintenance codes not being reflected properly in the system,” the Marine Corps statement noted.

    Thankfully, “there is nothing wrong with the performance or safety of the aircraft itself,” the Marines said in a statement to Breaking Defense. Mysteriously, F-35Bs in Yuma, Arizona, are the only F-35 units to experience the issue. Joint strike fighter jets in Iwakuni, Japan, for instance, have not been impacted, according to Breaking Defense.

    Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, (rear to front) AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, flies over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin
    © REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin
    Hypoxia Problems Have Plagued $100M F-35 Fighters Since 2011 - US Military Confirms

    The anomalies created a new job for systems engineers and Lockheed Martin consultants, who were dispatched to investigate the F-35B’s ALIS issue. The F-35 Joint Program Office has been busy lately. Two weeks ago, the US Air Force grounded 55 F-35A variants because pilots experienced oxygen poisoning mid-flight. The problem remains unresolved, but the F-35As are back in the air anyway. One hope is that a new sensor made by UK contractor Cobham PLC will get to the underlying factors causing hypoxic episodes.

    But the Marines have a different issue. “It is imperative that we ensure the ground-based ALIS system is working properly before flight operations continue,” the Marine Corp said.

    ALIS is a complex software algorithm that is supposed to incorporate “smart” self-monitoring to let maintenance crews know which parts of the plane might need repairs and order parts before malfunctions occur. The irony that the diagnostic system has itself been pinpointed as the issue causing the planes to cease operations is difficult to ignore.

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter lands onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the U.S. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kim Hong-Ji
    US Navy Concedes to Performance Review of Oxygen-Sucking F/A-18, T-45

    The F-35 is the only US plane to use ALIS software, and the disruption in the software is believed to have been triggered by a software upgrade. Again, the irony of an “upgrade” going awry and causing the jets to sit on the ground is delicious.  

    "I was concerned to learn that the Marine Corps has suspended F-35B operations at MCAS Yuma due to problems with the aircraft’s Autonomic Logistics Information System," Arizona Senator John McCain stated on Thursday, according to a Spuntik report.

    Related:

    Hypoxia Problems Have Plagued $100M F-35 Fighters Since 2011 - US Military
    When the F-35 Fails: Germany, Spain Eye Next-Gen Airbus Fighter Jet
    Lockheed Gets $422 Million to Support Production of F-35 Fighters
    Join the Club: US Lawmakers Berate F-35 ‘Production Inefficiencies’
    Latest F-35 Fighter Software Testing Delays Could Add $1.7Bln More to Costs
    Tags:
    F-35, Lockheed Martin, US Marines, John McCain, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok